Arabsat, TDA Algeria sign agreement

Algeria’s Minister of Communications Mohamed Bouslimani has endorsed an agreement with Arabsat on behalf of Television Broadcasting Algeria (TDA).

This agreement, in the form of a cooperation protocol, will help to develop strategic cooperation between these two institutions. It was co-signed by the CEO of the TDA, Rachid Bastam, and the Executive Director of Arabsat, Al-Hamidi Al-Anzi.

The minister confirmed the protocol “will develop strategic cooperation between the TDA and Arabsat, with 46 years of experience in terms of satellite broadcasting, and of which Algeria is one of the founding members.

The minister added that an upcoming event in Algiers in November will be preceded by a series of documentary films which will be broadcast on various Arab television channels, “with a view to highlighting the diversity of the Algeria, its tourist assets and cultural heritage”