ArabSat links with EgyptSat, Fixed Solutions

Arabsat has announced the signing of a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Cairo-based IT specialist Fixed Solutions and EgyptSat to “enhance the commercial relationship between the three parties and benefit from the different services of Arabsat satellites, which have a multiple wide range of coverage”.

Khalid bin Ahmed Balkheyour, CEO of Arabsat, expressed his happiness with this signature, stressing Arabsat’s determination to provide all satellite services through its satellites fleet various wide range coverage in the world, wishing all success for this agreement.

Mahmoud Sherif Tawfiq, CEO of Fixed Solutions, said: “We are pleased with this strategic partnership for cooperation in the field of digital transformation services and cybersecurity to provide services that meet the needs of the Egyptian community and increase capabilities towards expanding joint projects in the African market and maximising capabilities in the field of satellite telecommunications, to enhance access to remote areas, taking advantage of the services provided in various fields and to increase the means of communicating with those areas faster and securely.”