Survey: US wireless investment at record high

The US wireless industry invested nearly $35 billion (€35bn) to grow, improve and run their networks in 2021, according to CTIA’s 2022 Annual Wireless Industry Survey. The record-high investment marked the fourth straight year of increased capital expenditure.

This record investment is driving unparalleled results: 5G networks now cover over 315 million Americans, one-in-three American adults have a 5G device, and 5G is now the fastest-growing segment of the home broadband market. Wireless industry competition also helped keep prices low during a period of rampant inflation. While prices across industries are increasing, the cost of wireless decreased, continuing a 10-year trend that has seen the price of wireless service drop 43 per cent with speeds increasing to 85 times faster. Survey results again showed increases in wireless data use, cell sites and data-only devices—indicators of the ongoing shift to the 5G Economy.

“Wireless is America’s most competitive industry, and that competition continues to spur record levels of investment to build the world’s leading 5G networks,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA President and CEO. “Wireless competition is also continuing to benefit consumers—pushing wireless prices down and bringing real competition to cable.”

CTIA’s annual industry survey has tracked the evolution of the wireless industry since 1985. This year’s key findings show: