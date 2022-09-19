CommScope launches HomeVista streamer solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022

CommScope announced the launch of HomeVista solutions, a portfolio that leverages the technologies of AndroidTV and RDK-based streamer solutions for service providers to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new, innovative video services.

With HomeVista solutions, service providers can deliver video services that offer streaming services and live TV with an individualized user experience, introduce streamer services to the market faster, and reduce development costs by avoiding fully customized solutions.

The HomeVista solution employs open-source software, including AndroidTV and RDK to deliver pre-integrated leading streaming applications that may include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and more.

The RDK-based HomeVista solution includes AppCloud from ActiveVideo, which provides operators the ability to deliver the latest, most up to date OTT content and applications. As opposed to traditional native app ports that can be resource intensive, time consuming and difficult to maintain, AppCloud runs standard OTT apps in the cloud and leverages state-of-the-art virtualization. This modern approach allows app providers to deliver app-based entertainment quickly and cost-effectively to operators at scale and makes it simple for service providers to deliver and maintain an evergreen OTT consumer experience.

“Our service provider customers are looking to us to offer next-generation solutions that combine top tier OTT applications with their streamed TV services to take their subscribers’ viewing experience to the next level,” stated Joe Chow, President, Home Networks, CommScope. “Our HomeVista portfolio enables our service provider customers to bring streaming video services to market faster than ever before.”

Within a defined scope, the HomeVista solution offers service providers the opportunity to customize the consumer experience through:

Installation of their own TV app that can be launched on boot and via a dedicated remote-control unit (RCU) button. It is also prominently displayed on the user interface (UI).

Customizable splash screen, RCU and streamer case

CommScope Home Networks Professional Services can provide additional customization on the HomeVista platform.

HomeVista solutions are also fully manageable, including USP (TR-369), and there is the option to use the HomeAssure Software Update Service for life-cycle management.

The HomeVista suite of market-ready 4K UHD, Wi-Fi 6/Ethernet-connected streamers utilize high-performance hardware with a variety of form-factors including dongle and compact set-top. Voice-enabled services are supported via optional push-to-talk remote controls. These solutions have been designed with sustainability objectives in mind, including:

Use of Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for casings

Elimination of single-use plastics in packaging

Low-power hardware

Efficient transportation options

HomeVista solutions will be demonstrated at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo on Sept. 19-22 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Booth #7122.