Advanced Television

Comscore cuts posts

September 30, 2022

Measurement company Comscore is restructuring including layoffs, closing data centres and possibly pulling out of some regions.

Total restructuring will be between $13 million to $18 million, according to an SEC filing.

Comscore promoted its CFO, Jon Carpenter to CEO in July, replacing the retiring Bill Livek. The company had been conducting a strategic review that led to it being recapitalized, with Charter Communications, Qurate and Cerberus Funds investing $204 million January 2021.

Related posts:

  1. comScore expands partnership with Charter
  2. Comscore, Samba TV expand partnership to Australia
  3. The ANA partners with Comscore
  4. Comscore Everywhere measurement standard launches
  5. Comscore, DISH Media expanded cross-platform agreement

Categories: Articles, Business, Consumer Behaviour, Funding, People, Research

Tags: