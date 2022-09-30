Comscore cuts posts

Measurement company Comscore is restructuring including layoffs, closing data centres and possibly pulling out of some regions.

Total restructuring will be between $13 million to $18 million, according to an SEC filing.

Comscore promoted its CFO, Jon Carpenter to CEO in July, replacing the retiring Bill Livek. The company had been conducting a strategic review that led to it being recapitalized, with Charter Communications, Qurate and Cerberus Funds investing $204 million January 2021.