Cleese signs with GB News

Comedian John Cleese has signed on to become a presenter on the right-leaning television channel GB News, saying his show will focus on “free speech”.

The former Monty Python will present shows on GB News from next year. His crdits also include Fawlty Tower, Time Bandits and Erik the Viking, and he has starred in the blockbuster movie franchises Harry Potter, James Bond and Shrek.

Cleese been a vocal critic of cancel culture, particularly in comedy, and so-called “woke” politics.

Cleese commented: “There’s a massive amount of important information that gets censored, both in TV and in the press. In my new show, I’ll be talking about a lot of it. You should be prepared to be shocked.”