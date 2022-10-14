Report: UHD market remains buoyant

Researchers at Technavio suggest that the market for UHD displays will increase by some $313 billion (€321m) and at a CAGR of 22.35 per cent during the period 2022-2026.

The report suggests that the APAC region will contribute 50 per cent of that growth. This global growth for UHD displays will expand 21.9 per cent in 2022.

The report states: “The market is at the growth stage of the product lifecycle, which is characterised by increased sales and a decline in the cost per customer. The intense competition and increasing technological advances are significant challenges for vendors. They are competing based on features, technologies, displays, and prices. The competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, vendors are introducing advanced technologies. For instance, LG is adding both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to its UHD LCD TV product line. Such advances, in terms of product design and utility, will differentiate the products of vendors.”

But there’s also caution and not for the first time a warning about the lack of 4K content.

“Although the rising demand for UHD will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments,” adds the report.