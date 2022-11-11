MPs to question BBC on local radio cuts

The UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question BBC executives on the proposed cuts to local radio provision.

The corporation announced plans at the end October 2022 for greater programme sharing among local stations, with a shift in investment away from broadcasting to digital content. Overall, the changes will result in the loss of around 48 jobs.

The DCMS Committee’s session on Thursday December 1st will explore the implications of the proposed changes and the impact on listeners. It will also examine the BBC’s wider strategy for delivering services locally for licence fee payers.

“The planned cuts to programming have provoked genuine disquiet in communities up and down the country, where BBC local radio stations play a key role in providing local information that is increasingly unavailable elsewhere,” stated Julian Knight MP, Chair of the DCMS Committee. “As a public service broadcaster, the BBC must always have an eye on its duty to offer a distinct service and the Committee will be questioning corporation bosses to make sure they have properly thought through the implications of moving towards a more regional model and concentrating on digital services. Any changes must be in the best interests of listeners and licence payers.”