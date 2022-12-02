EBU elects new Executive Board

EBU Members have elected a new Executive Board, made up of eleven senior executives of public service media from throughout Europe.

The new Executive Board was elected at the EBU’s 89th General Assembly in December 2022. The Board is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the EBU’s strategy and policies.

Eight current board members will be returning to join the EBU’s President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci (France Télévisions) and Vice-President Petr Dvořák (Czech TV) to help lead the EBU over the next two years.

Nicolau Santos joins the Executive Board for the first time. He has served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Portuguese Member RTP since June 2021.

Mykola Chernotytskyi (UA:PBC) and Katja Wildermuth (BR) joined the EBU’s Executive Board last summer while Marinella Soldi (Rai), Gilles Marchand (SRG SSR) and Tim Davie (BBC) were previously elected to the Board in December 2021.

Cilla Benkö (SR) has been appointed for her sixth term as an EBU Board Member. Giacomo Ghisani (RV) will be serving for his third term, and Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė (LRT) will be serving her second term.

EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci said: “With the support of all the Members, – and always with the purpose of our common task in mind – I intend to continue working with Petr Dvorak, the new Executive Board, and Noel Curran, in the coming months to shape and strengthen the EBU of the future.

“Beyond our friendship, we all feel that being together is increasingly important to fulfil our mission towards disoriented citizens.”

The Board will serve for a 2-year period from January 2023 to December 2024.

Full Executive Board Line Up

President: Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions (France)

Vice-President: Petr Dvořák, Director General, Czech TV (Czech Republic)

Cilla Benkö, Director General, SR (Sweden)

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board, UA:PBC (Ukraine)

Tim Davie, Director General, BBC (UK)

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General, LRT (Lithuania)

Giacomo Ghisani, Acting Director General, RV (Vatican State)

Gilles Marchand, Director General, SRG SSR (Switzerland)

Nicolau Santos, Chair of the Board of Directors, RTP (Portugal)

Marinella Soldi, President, Rai (Italy)

Katja Wildermuth, Director General, BR (Germany)