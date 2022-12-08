DCMS Committee Chair suspended by party

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has had the party whip removed “with immediate effect” after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said. Knight has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation.