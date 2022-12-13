Televisa eyes Megacable merger

Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa is offering to merge its cable and broadband unit Izzi with smaller rival Megacable, according to Reuters.

A stock-for-stock deal would result in Megacable’s shareholders owning about 45 per cent of the merged company with Televisa at about 55 per cent.

Televisa would also offer Megacable shareholders a 14.8 billion peso (€707m) special dividend at the deal’s close that would either be financed by third-party lenders or its own cash on hand.

Televisa accounted for more than 62 per cent of the pay-TV market in 2021, while Megacable had about 21 per cent.