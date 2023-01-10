Disney CEO: ‘Be in the office 4 days a week’

Disney’s new / old boss has told staff who are working from home to return to the office four days a week from March. Bob Iger said hybrid workers will be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”, according to an email, reported CNBC.

“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with,” Iger wrote. “[…] in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.”

Disney joins other companies clamping down on flexible working in the US; Snap, Tesla and Goldman Sachs have all asked staff to come back to the office. Apple told staff to return to the office three days a week, while Elon Musk ordered nearly all his employees to come back five days a week in November 2022.