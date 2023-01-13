IBC2023 Technical Papers submission now open

IBC has announced that the call for Technical Papers is now open for the IBC2023 Conference.

The event is an opportunity for forward-thinking technologists and companies to unveil their ideas and research to media industry leaders hungry for new technology concepts, their possible uses and practical applications.

The Technical Papers Programme welcomes entries from all industry sectors across the media, entertainment and technology sector and from every discipline, whether you are a professional or a professor, a member of an R&D team, working alone or with a global brand and from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media and entertainment fields.

Dr Paul Entwistle, Chair of IBC’s Technical Papers Committee, said: “It was great to be back at the RAI for IBC2022 last year, and what a fabulous turnout for our Technical Papers Programme — our session on Video Coding packed the room! AI/Machine learning was pervasive and particularly impressive in sports analytics. We also grappled with the creative and intellectual property challenges these techniques bring. VR/AR presented genuinely compelling enhancements for sports fans, and we began to see how 5G will impact content production.”

IBC Technical Papers present original, novel research on solutions to real-world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry and are non-commercial. At this initial stage, IBC is looking for a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the concept that will be the key topic of your paper, highlighting what is unique and explaining its background.

Entwistle noted: “We continue to showcase analytical insight into the cultural, social and environmental impact of our industry — where sustainability still has plenty to do, as we marry a responsible future with new innovations and a business need for service expansion. We sincerely appreciate the support the industry shows the Technical Papers Programme and look forward to showcasing authors whose work sits at the cutting-edge, challenges the norm, or shares useful and practical insight.”

All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of professional experts. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC2023 Conference have the opportunity to win the highly coveted Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC2023 Awards.

The deadline for submissions is February 10th.