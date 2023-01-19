Plex joins Amagi’s CTV content marketplace as platform partner

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that the free global streaming media platform, Plex, has joined its end-to-end content marketplace as a platform partner.

Plex is a leading Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform in the United States that offers its viewers premium content across genres such as hit TV series, movies, entertainment shows, news, documentaries, music, and more. As Amagi’s platform partner, Plex gains access to Amagi’s comprehensive network of 2,000+ FAST channels and AVoD libraries from the world’s leading content brands.

“Plex has quickly become a one-stop-shop for consumers’ streaming needs, simplifying access to content on any device anywhere. We’re thrilled to help them enrich their content catalog further. By tapping into Amagi’s extensive network of content partners, Plex will be able to delight consumers with more differentiated content, thereby taking their offerings to the next level,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi

“Amagi is an important partner to Plex with our goal to distribute the highest quality TV channels for audiences everywhere,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, business development and content, Plex. “The partnership opens up new opportunities for audience expansion and revenue growth, while offering our viewers an even greater selection of premium content.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.