VIDAA grows content offering with Amagi

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a Connected TV (CTV) content distribution agreement with VIDAA, the provider of a leading smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on Hisense TVs and other smart TVs. The partnership, leveraging Amagi’s Content Plus marketplace, gives VIDAA users in the Americas, Australia, and the UK access to Amagi’s comprehensive network of FAST channels and AVoD assets from the world’s leading content brands across a variety of content genres: sports, news, music, movies, documentaries and more.



VIDAA is a technology and innovation company whose market-leading independent Smart TV OS powers Hisense, Toshiba and over 100 additional TV brands. VIDAA TV, the company’s own FAST channels service, launched in the US and Mexico in January 2022, and is now expanding into Europe, LatAm and Australia.



Amagi will also provide VIDAA with its cloud streaming and monetisation products, Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, to create, distribute and monetize VIDAA Owned and Operated FAST channels. The companies are also working together on joint initiatives to enrich end-user experiences, such as the recent pop-up channel called ‘America the Beautiful’ and personalized content.



“VIDAA has all the building blocks needed to achieve success at scale in the FAST environment,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. “All they need is a winning combination of technology and content solutions to elevate their content acquisition and playout and help them attain their revenue goals. Amagi is thrilled to be the partner that supports them in this journey.”



“Our mission is to deliver the best content to our customers around the world,” said Guy Edri, President, VIDAA. “Amagi’s suite of FAST channels has helped us expand our channel offering to new and existing markets. The deep insights that Amagi provides on content consumption and audience engagement are a welcome addition. It is helping us add more precision and panache to our content delivery.”



Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.