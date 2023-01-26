beIN Sports Asia signs F1 deal

beIN Sports has secured exclusive rights to the Formula 1 World Championships in ten territories across Asia. The new media rights agreement begins in 2023 and runs until the conclusion of the 2025 championship which will include rights to all Grands Prix, Sprint Races, Qualifying and Practice sessions.

Coverage begins with the season opener, the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from the Sakhir International Circuit from March 3rd – 5th. The popular night race, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, takes place from the September 15th – 17th, with the 2023 Formula One season concluding in the twilight of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from November 24th-26th.

The ten Asian territories included in the agreement are Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

Formula 1’s coverage on beIN Sports channels will be available on major pay-TV platforms in the region, including on beIN’s live streaming app, beIN Sports Connect.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director beIN Asia Pacific, said: “We are extremely excited to add Formula 1 as we continue to invest in strengthening our ever-expanding line-up of sports content for our viewers. With the rapid growth Formula 1 has experienced in recent years, we look forward to working alongside Formula 1 to broaden its fan base in our markets by bringing an unparalleled viewing experience across all screens.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, added: “Following a number of years of growing interest across Asia, we are delighted to announce this partnership with beIN Sports. As Formula 1 continues to attract new fans around the world, world class broadcasting is key, and this agreement will allow us to find new and innovative ways for our Asian fans to follow and engage with our sport.”