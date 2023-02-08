Zoom axes 15% of workforce

“We worked tirelessly […] but we also made mistakes. We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities,” Yuan continued. “As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today – and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions.”

Zoom’s revenue more than tripled in 2020 and grew by some 55 per cent in 2021. But in 2022, the gains slowed to single digits and profits plummeted.

Amazon, Meta and Salesforce are among the other heavyweight tech companies to have announced job cuts in recent weeks.