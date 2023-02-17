Extreme E extends Sky Deutschland deal

Extreme E, the all-electric off-road racing series, has confirmed that Sky Deutschland will continue to broadcast the championship’s events, highlights and magazine shows in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in both German and English.



As the series enters its third consecutive championship, it will again visit five remote locations this year that each highlight a different environmental issue. The series aims to maintain awareness of the climate emergency by mixing quality sport with a positive environmental narrative.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Sky Deutschland is passionate about top quality sports, and just like Extreme E, it has a strong environmental focus. In addition, its international programme Sky Zero also highlight its carbon neutral ambitions, which correlates perfectly with our sport for purpose goals. We are delighted the channel will continue to air Extreme E’s exciting racing concept, but also our wider storytelling around electrification and the environment.”



Hans Gabbe, SVP Sports Rights and Commercialisation at Sky Deutschland, added: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Extreme E. As one of the most spectacular racing series worldwide it is an important part of our extensive motorsport offering on Sky Sport F1, the home of motorsport for racing fans in German speaking Europe. Extreme E sets a prime example of how professional sports can help raise awareness of the consequences of global climate change, making it the perfect fit for the commitment we have made with Sky Zero.”



The 2023 X Prix opener takes place in NEOM in the deserts of Saudi Arabia on March 11th – 12th. The series is then scheduled for its X Prix debut in Scotland, UK (May 13th – 14th), then back to Sardinia (July 8th – 9th) before travelling to Brazil or US on September 16th – 17th. Chile will round up Season 3 on December 2nd – 3rd.

