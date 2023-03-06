Euronews ‘dismantled’

Euronews, the European television news network, has announced 198 job cuts – from 478 total – and the selling of its Lyons HQ.

The company, which was bought by Portugal’s Alpac Capital in 2021, will redeploy many remaining reporters to their home countries with offices opened in Berlin, Rome, Lisbon, Madrid and London with an new HQ in Brussels.

One reporter told Le Monde: ‘We feel like the dream of a European channel is definitively shattered […] The spirit of this institution was to bring together journalists of all nationalities in the same place so that they could share their experiences. All that has been dismantled.”