Jedda appointed Roku CFO

Roku has announced that Dan Jedda will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1st. He will report to Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO. Jedda will succeed current CFO Steve Louden, who announced he was leaving Roku last year. Louden will work closely with Jedda to ensure a smooth transition when he departs the company in August.

Since 2020, Jedda has been the Chief Financial Officer at Stitch Fix. He oversees global corporate finance, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, and internal audit. Prior to Stitch Fix, Jedda worked at Amazon for 15 years, predominantly as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Digital Video (including Amazon Studios), Digital Music, and the Advertising and Corporate Development organizations. He also oversaw the Digital Video and Advertising Economist and Analytics team.

“As our US active accounts approach half of US broadband households, we are thrilled to have Dan join our executive team,” said Wood. “As we recently shared, we are committed to a path that delivers positive adjusted EBITDA next year, and Roku will benefit from Dan’s relevant experience and proven leadership as we move through our next stage of growth.”

“I am excited to join one of the most interesting, innovative, and successful companies in the industry at a pivotal time,” added Jedda. “I look forward to working with Anthony and team to help continue driving growth, building Roku’s position as the #1 TV streaming platform in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and focusing on profitability.”

Before his stint at Amazon, Jedda served as a Controller for Toshiba America. He also spent several years at Honeywell and ADC Telecommunications in various business finance roles, including treasury and internal audit.