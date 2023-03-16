ACE shuts down German pirate hosting service

As part of its campaign to stop the illicit hosting of digital piracy content, anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has shut down Streamzz, an illegal file hosting service with global reach.

Operated out of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Streamzz logged more than 7 million monthly visits. One-third of that traffic originated in Germany, followed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Hungary.

Operating since 2019, Streamzz hosted and streamed more than 75,000 movies and 15,000 TV series episodes, affecting all ACE members.

The service was used by more than 60 websites offering pirated content.

“The shutdown of Streamzz is fresh proof that no one in the content piracy ecosystem – whether they’re a streaming service, video streaming host or anything in between – is above the law,” asserted Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Global Content Protection Chief of the Motion Picture Association and Head of ACE. “We will target piracy services of various kinds in order to protect the global creative economy.”

ACE worked with Constantin Film, a member of the coalition, on this action.

“Piracy continues to undermine the legal market and the investment into new and exciting content. This action is a massive success for rightsholders in Germany and across the world and we are proud to work with ACE to support their ongoing efforts to protect copyright and fight piracy,” declared Philipp Wohlfrom, Executive Vice President of International Licensing and Head of Anti-Piracy at Constantin Film.