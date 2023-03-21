ANGA COM 2023 releases Conference Programme

ANGA COM, Exhibition and Conference for Broadband, Television & Online from 23 to 25 May 2023 in Cologne/Germany, has released its strategy programme today. Highlights of the 26 panels with more than 100 speakers are the new International FTTH Summit, the Digitalization Summit, the Media Summit, the Gigabit Summit and the Content Summit.

This year’s Digitalization Summit “How to achieve the perfect Mix of Private and Public Action?” features a particularly top-class mix of CEOs and politicians: Srini Gopalan (Board Member, Deutsche Telekom / Spokesperson of the Management Board, Telekom Deutschland), Silke Krebs (State Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia), Timo von Lepel (Managing Director, NetCologne), Andreas Pfisterer (CEO, Deutsche Glasfaser), Philippe Rogge (CEO, Vodafone Deutschland), Stefan Schnorr (State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport) and Bernd Thielk (Managing Director, willy.tel).

The new International FTTH Summit starts with a high-level podium discussion with international vendors. Second part of this programme element are up-to-date showcases on fiber optic expansion in Europe from vendors and network operators in a particularly practical way. ANGA COM thus underlines its international focus with exhibitors from 35 countries and around 40 % international participants.

The Media Summit addresses the key question “How do we create new Growth in TV and Video?” at a top level: Sabine Anger (SVP, Streaming, Central & Northern Europe, Paramount), Matthias Dang (Co-CEO RTL Deutschland, CEO Ad Alliance), Katja Hofem (VP Content DACH, Netflix), Daniel Rosemann (General Manager, ProSieben and SAT.1) and Dr. Christoph Schneider (Managing Director, Amazon Prime Video).

Gigabit Summit: How will the Network and Operator Structures develop by 2025? with Jan Georg Budden (CEO and Co-Founder, Deutsche GigaNetz), Nelson Killius (CEO, M-net), Klaus Müller (Director Fiber, Telekom Deutschland), Markus Oswald (CEO, Tele Columbus) and Jens Prautzsch (CEO, Unsere Grüne Glasfaser).

Content Summit: Free vs. Pay – How is the Competition evolving? with Nicole Agudo Berbel (Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer, Seven.One Entertainment Group), Michael Bracher (SVP Production & Editorial DACH, DAZN), Arnim Butzen (SVP Business Unit TV & Entertainment, Telekom Deutschland), Frank Hoffmann (Managing Director WELTN24) and Tanja Hüther (Head of ARD Distribution Board, ARD).

The German-language summits, as well as most of the other strategy panels, will be translated simultaneously (German/English).

The regular strategy panels address, among others, the following topics of the broadband and media industry:

Sustainability Summit: Energy Management and Sustainability (in cooperation with VATM Association)

Fiber Optic Roll-Out: Cooperation Models and Open Access

Update Gigabit Strategy: Public Funding, Installation Methods and Resilience

Quo vadis TV Reception: Who wins the Battle for the Customer?

New Trends in TV, Streaming and OTT

Fair Share: Update on the Discussion on Big Tech’s Participation in Network Costs

User Interfaces: How will the Start Screen and TV Consumption of Tomorrow look like?

Platform Regulation: Findability and Public Value

Update Copyright and Retransmission

Technical Strategies for Content Discovery (in cooperation with German TV Platform)

For the first time, part of the programme will take place on the new Innovation Stage directly in the exhibition halls. The Innovation Stage is part of the special area media distribution with the Streaming & OTT Hub in hall 7.

The exhibition space in the two halls will increase to over 25,000 sqm for more than 450 exhibitors from 35 countries. This is significantly more space than before the pandemic. The floor plans are available online.

Dr. Peter Charissé, CEO ANGA COM: “Our target was 400 exhibitors, now we are at more than 450. Both core areas, fiber optics and media distribution, have grown rapidly. The demand is still so high that we cannot offer stand space to all interested companies. The conference programme is more high-profile than ever and full of innovations. I am particularly pleased that the line-up is once again first class for both areas, telecommunications and media distribution.”

A completely new conference format is the Theme Day Fiber & Municipalities on Thursday 25 May 2023 with free entrance to the exhibition and conference. Partners of the theme day are atene KOM and the VATM association. In addition to an update on the gigabit strategy, 9 fiber-optic network operators will present their current roll-out concepts to cities and municipalities. Participating in the first panel are: Deutsche GigaNetz, Deutsche Glasfaser, LEONET, OXG Glasfaser and Tele Columbus. Speaking in the second panel are: Deutsche Giga Access, Infrafibre Germany, Vattenfall Eurofiber and VX Fiber. The programme will be completed by the “atene KOM Broadband Forum for Municipalities” with presentations on particularly up-to-date industry topics.

The agenda for the technology panels of the conference programme and the additional programme on the new Innovation Stage will be released in April. The technology panels will address the topics FTTH, DOCSIS 4.0, OTT, Wi-Fi, Artificial Intelligence, Resilience and Sustainability, among others.

Registration for conference and exhibition visitors is possible online; there will be no ticket sales on-site. Tickets for the exhibition are available for 25.- Euros. Participation in the conference programme can be booked from 130.- Euros. On 25 May 2023, the Theme Day Fiber & Municipalities, participation in the exhibition and conference is completely free of charge. Those who already have a regular exhibition or conference ticket do not need to register separately for this day.