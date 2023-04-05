Murdoch: No fifth wedding

Rupert Murdoch, 92, seems to have decided there will be no fifth trip down the aisle. Not yet anyway.

Reports suggest Murdoch has split with Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old four-time married former dental hygienist turned conservative radio host. Among much speculation in US press is that Murdoch wasn’t ‘comfortable’ with Smith’s evangelical Christianity.

The wedding was set for this summer, less than a year after Murdoch finalised his divorce from his fourth wife, the model and Mick Jagger’s ex-wife Jerry Hall.

The news comes as Murdoch prepares for the $1.6 billion Dominion voting machine defamation case against Fox News.