Earley named new Disney streamer chief

Joe Earley, president of Hulu, is new head of Disney DTC with Michael Paull exiting as a result. He into Disney Entertainment’s chiefs Dana Walden (for TV) and Alan Bergman (for movies), who have control of Disney’s streaming and TV operations in the US and globally.

The move comes just three months after Earley was named president of Hulu, having joined Disney+ in 2019 to lead its launch marketing.

Paull had been with Disney since 2016 coming in with the Bamtech Media buy, where he was CEO.

Earley said: “Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding. I’m incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation across the streaming landscape.”