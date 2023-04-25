Survey: 98% Brits rely on broadband every day

More Brits (50 per cent) admit that a reliable broadband connection is important to them than those who said going out for a meal (31 per cent), taking their partner on a date (28 per cent) or having access to streaming subscriptions (26 per cent) according to a survey by Virgin Media O2.

The research also showed that Brits would rather give up booze (33 per cent) and the gym (36 per cent) than be without WiFi, with a huge 98 per cent stating they rely on broadband every day and nearly half (47 per cent) saying it’s vital they have a connection for the entire day.

While two thirds (66 per cent) claim they’d feel confident in fixing WiFi issues they may experience, two in five (40 per cent) have been left red faced after admitting to shouting at their router in the event things go wrong.

Despite WiFi being considered an essential part of daily life, many Brits are unaware that common household items can negatively impact their in-home connectivity, with the research revealing that nearly three quarters (78 per cent) are unaware that metal furniture can mess with WiFi signal, as can baby monitors (83 per cent) and fish tanks (90 per cent).

More than half (56 per cent) of Brits claim to know that the placement of a hub can affect in-home connectivity, yet just over two in five admit to putting their router next to or behind their TV (41 per cent), on the floor (12 per cent) or even under their bed (6 per cent) – all of which can contribute to avoidable WiFi woes.

Gareth Lister, Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2 said: “Broadband is an essential part of everyday life. Whether working from home, doing an online shop, or catching up on that must-watch series, connectivity sits at the heart of it all. Yet being conscious of where to place your router is something that often gets overlooked.”