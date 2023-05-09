Robinson nominated for US IP role

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Deborah Robinson for the role of Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator.

Robinson is an attorney with extensive experience protecting intellectual property rights on a global scale. Her career includes leadership roles as a corporate attorney and in public service as a prosecutor. As head of intellectual property enforcement at Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), Robinson developed and implemented anti-piracy protocols to protect music, television, digital, and consumer-products properties. She built the global content protection group, amassed evidence for criminal prosecutions and directed civil litigation matters. She also coordinated regularly with social media and app platforms to create specialised enforcement workflows and forged alliances among several trade associations and industry coalitions.

Prior to joining Paramount Global, Robinson spent five years protecting music creators’ rights at the Recording Industry Association of America and seven years as an Assistant District Attorney for the city of Philadelphia. As a prosecutor, Robinson supervised 35 attorneys and the litigation of 65,000 cases annually while also maintaining a personal caseload of high-profile major felonies. Robinson has also provided legal commentary on network broadcasts including ESPN and CNN.