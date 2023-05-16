Chicken Soup for the Soul signs TaTaTu deal

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has signed a content agreement with Rome-based entertainment and social media platform TaTaTu. TaTaTu will launch its service via the unique TaTaTu app available for iOS and Android devices using Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-owned movies, television series, and documentaries.



TaTaTu rewards users with coins for social media activities and viewing content. Users can earn coins by watching movies and TV series for free, posting videos and photos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, chats, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. The coins can then be used to bid on auctions for products or experiences – or exchanged for e-commerce products.



“Andrea and his team at TaTaTu have developed and launched the next generation of social media platforms combining streaming media and engagement,” said William J. Rouhana., Jr., chairman & chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Our content will allow them to accelerate their entry into new international territories. This agreement is an exciting first step in our relationship.”

“Creating value through the time spent by connected users on TaTaTu has always been our main goal because the community is the driving force behind everything,” added Andrea Iervolino, CEO and Founder of TaTaTu. “The agreement with Chicken Soup is part of this strategy and we are pleased to have found a partner who wanted to share our vision by providing us with more than 3,000 interesting and engaging films. Our hope is to continue working together for a long time and to continue distributing more and more content on TaTaTu.”