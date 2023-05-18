Data: Eurovision 2023 a streaming success

The Eurovision 2023 song contest proved its immense capacity to engage audiences across the online video space, according to the NPAW’s Symphony of Streaming Success consumer data blog.

When comparing the total number of plays and total playtime during Eurovision 2023 against the previous 90 days and against Eurovision 2022, the boost effect becomes clear.

Plays surged by 28 per cent during the event versus the previous 90 days, and Eurovision 2023 registered 31 per cent more plays than last year’s edition. Total playtime surged 36 per cent compared to the previous 90 days and was 34 per cent higher than in 2022. These numbers showcase the growing potential of Eurovision to captivate and connect with digital video audiences.

Device preferences and a shift to smaller screens

Analysing the devices on which fans chose to follow the contest, PCs captured the biggest piece of the pie with a 41 per cent share of total playtime. Smartphones took second place with 25 per cent of the share, followed by TVs with 22 per cent. Tablets captured the lowest playtime with 12 per cent of the share.

Blog author Miquel Morales notes that, interestingly, compared to the 2022 edition, TVs and PCs each lost 6 per cent in share — the same percentage points won by Tablets and Smartphones. This shift to smaller screens for consuming live content could be attributed to more people being on the move or following the contest on secondary household devices.