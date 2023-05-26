Advanced Television

Eutelsat wins US distribution client

May 26, 2023

By Chris Forrester

Eutelsat says that Orby Elevate has selected its Eutelsat 117 West A satellite for the distribution of its first major mainstream English language Direct-to-Home (DTH) TV services over the United States.

Orby Elevate offers a mix of secular and religious video services to US-based customers. Located at 116.8° West, Eutelsat 117 West A provides coverage in both C and Ku bands, as well as high-power regional coverage in Ku-band over North and South America.

This satellite bandwidth will enable Orby Elevate to launch its first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet in what is a very significant market in terms of audience size and consumer appetite.

Ricardo Dias, Orby Elevate Interim CEO, said: “It is a great opportunity to leverage the already existing infrastructure developed by the original iteration of Orby and the great coverage of the powerful Eutelsat 117 West A satellite into a platform that allows family-friendly content to reach homes nationwide and at a reasonable cost.”

G. Jim Carroccia, Eutelsat North America Media Sales Director, commented: “We are delighted that Orby Elevate has selected Eutelsat 117 West A for its first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet to launch in the US market. This ground-breaking deal showcases the important role that satellite continues to play in TV distribution. We look forward to supporting Orby Elevate as their innovative business and offerings continue to grow.”

