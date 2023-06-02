Orange Belgium completes VOO acquisition

Orange Belgium has completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in telco operator, VOO. The closing of this deal will give Orange Belgium a 75 per cent stake minus 1 share in VOO, with the remaining 25 per cent plus one share retained by Nethys.

This transaction values VOO at an enterprise value of €1.8 billion for 100 per cent of the capital. Orange Belgium has said it will finance this transaction through an intra-Group loan.

Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium, commented: “For decades, we developed our telecom skills and pioneering spirit to challenge the market, but as from today, we have the industrial power, tech means and commercial scale to accelerate and Lead the Future of the Belgian telco market in the interest of all consumers, employees and society in general.”

Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, CEO Orange Europe, added: “Today’s closing of our acquisition of VOO marks an important milestone – emboldening our convergence ambitions in Belgium. Convergence in Europe has proven to be key to our leadership in Europe and demonstrates how Orange’s new strategy, Lead the Future, will continue to meet the digital needs that our customers in Europe demand”.