Facterra data supports anti-piracy lawsuits

Facterra, a specialist in providing copyright infringement data to combat film and music piracy, has been named as a data provider in two significant anti-piracy lawsuits against the Internet Service Providers WideOpenWest Finance (US District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-1901-DDD-MEH) and RCN Telecom Services (US District Court for the District of New Jersey, Case No. 3:21-cv-15310-RK-TJB)​.

Facterra’s role as a data provider in these cases comes in support of executing on its major anti-piracy service contract for a significant copyright holder in the film and television industry representing thousands of titles.

Facterra helps its clients combat digital piracy by identifying and recording data associated with the illegal infringement of their copyrighted content on global BitTorrent networks and generating and issuing essential Digital Millennium Copyright Act or copyright infringement notices

“Since announcing AFI’s service contract for our Facterra division back in February 2023, the company has been hard at work delivering value for our clients, which is demonstrated with the filings on these two lawsuits,” said Geoff Lee, President and CEO of Facterra parent company American Films. “This is a significant moment in our company’s history as we execute our mission to serve as advocates for copyright holders across the globe, providing consistent, long-term revenue generation opportunities and sustainable value for our shareholders.”