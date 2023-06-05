UKTV Drama, Masterpiece co-commission The Marlow Murder Club

From the creator of hit series Death in Paradise, and the producers of celebrated series Ghosts, comes a newly commissioned TV adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s hit novel The Marlow Murder Club (2×120’) for UKTV’s free-to-air channel, Drama and streaming service UKTV Play. The two-part drama is a co-commission with co-producer and US broadcaster Masterpiece, produced by Monumental Television in association with ITV Studios.

Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey, Home Fires) takes the lead as Judith Potts, alongside Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Back to Life) as Suzie Harris, Cara Horgan (The Sandman, Traitors) as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew (Sandylands, The Capture) as DS Tanika Malik. The Marlow Murder Club will air on Drama and UKTV Play in 2024. Masterpiece will air the series in four parts on PBS in the US.

Thorogood said: “After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand-new murder mystery series for TV. I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders.”

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Bond) lives alone in a faded mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time by setting crosswords for the local paper. During one of her regular wild swims in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbour’s garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place.

When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie (Martin) and unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks (Horgan) as they start an investigation of their own. Eventually asked to assist with the official police investigation, headed by newly promoted Tanika (Dew), the women must piece together clues, grill suspect witnesses, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop the killer in their tracks.

The Marlow Murder Club has been commissioned by Philippa Collie Cousins, senior commissioning editor, with Pete Thornton, head of scripted, and ordered for Drama by Emma Ayech, channel director, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Executive producers for Monumental Television are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter. Susanne Simpson is executive producer for Masterpiece. The series will be directed by Steve Barron (The Durrells, Mrs Sidhu Investigates) and produced by Jane Wallbank (Traces, Mrs Sidhu Investigates). Barron and writer Thorogood (creator of Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise) also serve as executive producers.

Collie Cousins said: “After a highly rewarding period of collaboration we are thrilled to be greenlighting Robert Thorogood’s adaptation of his hit novel for Drama. The brilliant team at Monumental have found the perfect cast for the show and the perfect director in Steve Barron. I’m very much looking forward to seeing these great scripts burst into life on screen.”

Ayech added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Drama, as we start commissioning UKTV Originals for the channel. Whether you’re a fan of the book or new to the adventures of the wonderful Judith Potts, our viewers are in for a real treat.”

Debra Hayward, Monumental co-founder, said: “We instantly fell in love with Robert’s book, and we’re delighted that he is bringing it to the screen with us. Combined with Steve Barron’s brilliant directing and our superb cast led by Samantha Bond, we hope that audiences will be as captivated by Robert’s Marlow as we are.”

Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece executive producer, added: “The Marlow Murder Club is exactly the kind of show that our Masterpiece Mystery! viewers will love. We’re thrilled to be working with Samantha Bond again and to partner with Monumental Television on this exciting new series.”

The Marlow Murder Club is a brand-new UKTV Original commission and will air on Drama and UKTV Play in 2024. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.