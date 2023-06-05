Wyplay acquires iFeelSmart

Wyplay, the TV professional services and video platform solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of iFeelSmart, a UX software provider for telco and TV operators’ solutions.

Wyplay and iFeelSmart have participated in the same video eco-system for many years and their service offerings are fully complementary. On the client device side, Wyplay provides system integration services for Android TV, RDK and Linux systems for complex hybrid set top boxes. iFeelSmart delivers a cloud controlled unrivaled cross device user experience. On the back-end side, iFeelSmart also offers an OTT content super-aggregation and curation solution and Wyplay provides software to optimise OTT video delivery.

“I am pleased to welcome aboard the iFeelSmart team who pioneered the concept of super-aggregation” said Jacques Bourgninaud, CEO of Wyplay. “iFeelSmart developed great synergies with partners such as Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, which we look forward to building on. Our combined teams will make Wyplay stronger in the ever-evolving video market”.

“At iFeelSmart, we designed and launched disruptive services in partnership with Tier 1 telcos and content providers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the APAC region. We are delighted to join Wyplay and merge our products and services with their offerings,” added Shy Shriqui, CEO of iFeelSmart.

Shriqui and Xavier Bringué, Managing Director of iFeelSmart, are staying on board to continue the development and sales of iFeelSmart solutions and actively contribute to the strategic development of Wyplay.