Roku elects Blackburn to Board of Directors

Roku has expanded its Board of Directors with the election of Jeff Blackburn, who has a background in digital media and entertainment.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in digital media and technologies makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “I look forward to his contributions to Roku as we grow our leadership as the TV streaming platform of choice for more than 70 million households.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Roku’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the industry as more entertainment continues to move to TV streaming,” said Blackburn. “I look forward to working with fellow board members and Roku’s leadership team to further the company’s mission of being the platform that truly connects the TV ecosystem around the world.”

JBlackburn served as Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Media & Entertainment from May 2021 to February 2023, where he was responsible for content businesses including Prime Video, Amazon Studios, MGM, Music, Audible, Games, and Twitch. Before that, he was Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development, Advertising and Entertainment from 2012 to 2020. Prior to joining Amazon, Blackburn was an investment banker, holding positions at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.