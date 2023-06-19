Advanced Television

ITV to air 2023 Community Shield

June 19, 2023

By Nik Roseveare

The 2023 FA Community Shield will air live on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player, on August 6th.

Manchester City, who took home both the Premier League and FA Cup in 2022/23 as part of their famous treble with the Champions League title, will take on Premier League runners-up Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

The traditional curtain-raiser, which kicks off at 5.30pm, returns to the home of English football for its 100th anniversary after last year’s match, when Livepool beat Manchester City 3-1, was played at Leicester’s King Power Stadium due to a clash with the UEFA Women’s Euro Final.

Related posts:

  1. FA Cup Final exclusively on ESPN+ in US
  2. BBC sets Premier League viewing record
  3. Premier League return draws big for Sky Sports
  4. 4m watch first live Premier League on BBC
  5. ITV to air 4 FA Cup third round ties

Categories: Articles, Content, Rights

Tags: , , , , ,