ITV to air 2023 Community Shield

The 2023 FA Community Shield will air live on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player, on August 6th.

Manchester City, who took home both the Premier League and FA Cup in 2022/23 as part of their famous treble with the Champions League title, will take on Premier League runners-up Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

The traditional curtain-raiser, which kicks off at 5.30pm, returns to the home of English football for its 100th anniversary after last year’s match, when Livepool beat Manchester City 3-1, was played at Leicester’s King Power Stadium due to a clash with the UEFA Women’s Euro Final.