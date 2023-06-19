KPN acquires Primevest’s fibre network

KPN has further strengthened its fibre footprint in the Netherlands’ larger cities by acquiring the fibre network of Primevest Capital Partners. This consists of 127k homes passed in urban areas in The Hague, Rotterdam and Eindhoven. The acquisition is in line with KPN’s strategy to expand its fibre network and cover ~80 per cent of the Netherlands with fibre by 2026.

Wouter Stammeijer, Chief Technology & Digital Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN: “The acquisition of Primevest’s fibre network is a welcome addition to our existing fibre footprint, which totals 4 million households. We’ve been making strong progress with our fibre roll out, which is at the heart of our strategy. In the next few years we will be fully focused to complete this project.”

KPN has an open access network through which wholesale providers can offer their services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.