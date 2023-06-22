KPN acquires Youfone’s Dutch activities

KPN has acquired the Dutch activities of Youfone. Youfone is already active on KPN’s networks with more than 540k Youfone customers already using the mobile and fixed networks in the Netherlands. They will continue to do so after the acquisition.

In a press statement, KPN said: “Youfone is a fast-growing and challenging telecom operator with a distinctive brand that KPN is pleased to add to its portfolio, alongside its other brands such as XS4ALL, Solcon and Simyo. With this acquisition, KPN materially strengthens its position in the mobile and broadband markets, especially in the faster-growing no-frills segments.”

The Youfone organisation will continue to operate independently within KPN to ensure that current and future Youfone customers continue to be served in the way they are used to. The transaction, which amounts to ~€ 200 million in value, is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition authority approval.

KPN also recently acquired Primevest’s fibre network.