Poland: A+E Networks channels on T-Mobile

A+E Networks has expanded the distribution of its factual entertainment channels Hitory Channel, Crime+Investigation and History2 in Poland with a launch on T-Mobile.

History Channel is now available on T-Mobile’s basic M package in the country, while Crime+Investigation and History2 are both now part of the extended basic tier L.

T-Mobile’s subscribers will now have the opportunity to access a wide range of istory Channel shows, including Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman (pictured) and local productions such as The Hunt for Baltic Gold, Once Upon a Crime and The Hunt for Silesian Treasure.

Izabella Wiley, SVP General Manager at A+E Networks Central and Eastern Europe, commented. “We are delighted to work with T-Mobile Poland to offer our brands on this newly launched service. Our ambition at A+E Networks EMEA is to continue to be the leader of the current digital and technology evolution. T-Mobile offers subscribers new, accessible ways of receiving our content and gives them access to our diverse portfolio of entertainment brands.”