KC Global Media sells Animax Korea to Aniplus

KC Global Media, the Asian entertainment network and multi-channel operator, has announced the completion of the deal with Asian multinational television channel and anime distributor, Aniplus, to acquire Animax Korea, the popular kid’s entertainment channel in South Korea. The partnership aims to elevate Animax Korea’s offerings while focusing on horizontally integrating its content across Aniplus’s platform and reach.

Animax Korea is home to premium animations from domestic licensors, Japan and around the world. This includes local gaming contents for kids with pay-TV rights, simulcasting the latest Japanese anime with exclusive pay-TV and VoD rights. The channel provides fresh titles every month and new anime titles quarterly. It is available in Japanese and Korean (only in Korea). Animax Korea has also previously produced its own IP competitive content, from animation to kids’ entertainment shows.

George Chien, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of KC Global Media, commented: “Closing this deal with a suitable partner like Aniplus will elevate the Animax Korea brand to enhance and grow the channel further across their platform. South Korea is an important market for KC Global Media, and we will continue to enhance our presence here. Our regional distribution of Korean content is and will continue to be an important priority, as we leverage on our strong relationships with studios, talents, and broadcasters in South Korea.”

Financial times were not disclosed, but reports suggest the deal was valued at around $35.5 million (€32.7m).