Elton John pulls record audience for BBC Glastonbury

A record 21.6 million people, over a third of the UK population, watched the BBC’s Glastonbury TV coverage with over 40 hours of linear programming available to audiences. The audience was up 7 per cent on last year across linear television.

Elton John’s headline set on June 25th on BBC One received the biggest ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury set with a 5 minute peak overnight audience of 7.6 million and average of 7.3 million / 48.9 per cent share. The performance was also aired on BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

In his last ever UK performance, Elton John performed a 2 hour set consisting of hits such as I’m Still Standing, Rocket Man, Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. He was joined by several special guests including The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers, and Jacob Lusk from Gabriels.

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, commented: “What an incredible way to end this year’s Glastonbury festival. Elton John’s set will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most epic performances ever to light up the Pyramid Stage and was watched by a record 7.6 million people on BBC One. I’m so delighted the BBC and our superb teams were able to share every bit of the magic from Worthy Farm during the weekend with audiences at home. People can catch Elton John’s unmissable set and all our other content now on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer, which also has over 90 other sets from across the Glastonbury stages.”

June 23rd headliner Artic Monkeys saw a record performance for a Friday night headline set – broadcast on BBC One for the first time – with a 5 min peak audience of 2.6 million and an average of 1.5 million. Audiences for Saturday’s headliner Guns N’ Roses on BBC Two peaked at 2.1 million,with an average audience of 1 million.

Othrer big draws were Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo who both performed sets on the Pyramid Stage on June 24th with a peak BBC One audience peak of 2.4 million and average 2.3 million viewers.

The coveted Legends slot with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on June 25th reached the biggest BBC Two audience this year with an overnight 5 minuye peak audience of 3 million and an average of 2.3 million, and the BBC One show with Rick Astley (with The Blossoms) and Blondie had a 5 minute peak audience of 2.5 million and an average of 2.1 million.

The BBC recently announced a multi-year extension for coverage of the Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has already teased that two female headliners have been booked for the 2024 festival. One is heavily rumoured to be Taylor Swift.