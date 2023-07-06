STV buys Greenbird Media

STV Studios has acquired unscripted television production network Greenbird Media for approximately £24 million (€28m).

London-based Greenbird is also a service provider, offering a back-office solution which lets creatives to focus on pipeline development and programme production.

STV says the deal accelerates the growth of STV Studios by more than trebling the number of returning series, strengthening its existing rights catalogue. Founded in 2012, Greenbird claims the largest independently-owned network of producers in the UK, with an archive of more than 2,000 hours of content, and will this year produce over 350 hours of new programming across 25 returning series. Greenbird companies are behind such shows such as Lego Masters, The Hit List, Animal Casualty 24/7, The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (pictured), Late Night Lycett and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The group will have expanded bases in Glasgow and London, as well as offices in Belfast, Cardiff, Manchester and Brighton.