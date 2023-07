The Spanish Football Federation must pay €12.3 million to TV group Mediapro for excluding the latter in the public tender for Copa del Rey TV rights.

The Spanish Court Audiencia Provincial has ruled that the RFEF tried to prevent Mediapro from bidding for Copa del Rey rights for the seasons 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

RFEF will appeal the ruling before the Supreme Court.