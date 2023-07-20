F1, Sky Group line up kids GP broadcast

Formula 1 and Sky Group have announced further details of a broadcast specifically designed for children that will air at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The broadcast, which is the first of its kind in F1 and motorsport, will feature a dedicated International Feed aimed at enhancing the viewing experience for younger fans and be presented by children on both Sky UK and Sky Deutschland.

Designed specifically for this broadcast, the feed will feature 3D augmented graphics, child-friendly team radio transmissions, technical explainers and a bespoke package of colourful graphics and animations.

F1 has also created exclusive cartoon avatars for each of the 20 drivers on the grid that will be used throughout Sunday’s race, further bringing the broadcast to life.

Sky UK’s FYI presenters Braydon and Scarlett, and young go-karter Zac, will join 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg, former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick and the Sky Sports F1 team to present F1 Juniors.

Meanwhile, Sky Deutschland’s Sky Next Generation show will be presented by Phoenix, Ruby and Karl, accompanied by Sky commentator Frank ‘Buschi’ Buschmann, current F3 driver Sophia Florsch and Sky Sports F1 reporter Sandra Baumgartner.

Young fans can tune in and watch the coverage from 13.30 BST on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Showcase on Sunday July 23 in the UK and from 14.00 CET on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Top Event in Germany (subject to Sky scheduling changes).

“We are really excited to share this special edition of the F1 broadcast with our younger fans,” said Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at F1. “As Formula 1 continues to grow in popularity, we are delighted that we can work with our long-standing partners at Sky to create something that allows us to showcase the drama and excitement of F1 in a new light to the next generation of fans.”

“We can’t wait to see what Zac, Braydon and Scarlett can bring to our coverage, and we hope their love for the sport can help inspire a new generation of F1 fans,” added Bill McGinty, Director of F1 at Sky Sports. “Formula 1 have been wonderful partners in facilitating this unique opportunity and we are excited to see how the young team get on during a busy race weekend.”

“With Sky Next Generation, we have done some real pioneering work with our football broadcasts and shown that we at Sky are courageous and also willing to rethink our broadcasts and go in other directions,” stated Charly Classen, Executive Vice President Sport Sky Deutschland. “The response to the first Sky Next Generation productions among our viewers was overwhelming, and so we’re now taking the next step with the first Formula 1 broadcast. I’m sure that young motorsport fans will also be thrilled.”