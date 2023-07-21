Little Cinema Digital expands use of Verimatrix Streamkeeper

Verimatrix, a specialist in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, has announced that New York-based Little Cinema Digital, an existing Verimatrix video protection customer, has expanded its relationship with Verimatrix to now include the most advanced Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Streamkeeper Watermarking technologies to further accelerate and streamline its fast-growing digital events business. Moreover, Verimatrix security has been fully integrated in Little Cinema Digital’s event management platform, Backstage, making it as easy as a single click to add studio-quality anti-piracy and video protection services to any interactive livestream production.

With hundreds of virtual events under its belt, Little Cinema Digital continues to invest in Verimatrix protection technologies as a business enablement tool that provides the peace of mind its customers demand due to the high value of the entertainment content their showcasing. With pre-release content making potential pirates salivate, security is always top of mind. To date, Little Cinema Digital has surpassed 1.2 million unique on-platform attendees and 3 million viewers on simulcasts.

“Little Cinema Digital has come onto the radar screen in Hollywood and around the world blazingly fast,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. “It’s a clear example of how we can partner with a streaming innovator and arm them with the technical confidence that they themselves can pass along to their prestigious and discerning customers. Their expanded use of our award-winning and reliable video security technologies underscores Verimatrix’s commitment to offering unmatched anti-piracy solutions for organisations that embrace that strength as part of their overall value to an industry. We’re humbled to help Little Cinema Digital debut such diverse content; from Coming 2 America and Star Trek, to Xbox and most recently the first-ever Netflix Virtual Upfront.”

“Little Cinema Digital has proven that today’s entertainment premieres and fan experiences can scale to a global ‘At Home’ audience and reach unparalleled engagement for brands and studios alike. We’re seeing amazing retention, social posts and huge global turnouts to our clients ‘At Home’ premium events and experiences at a fraction of the In-Real-Life costs,” said Jay Rinsky, founder at Little Cinema. “We are one of the few companies who can safely provide virtual experiences that feature pre-release content in a pirate-averse environment. Verimatrix is a great company to work with and the integration of Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Watermarking increases the confidence in our platform, provides convenient speed to market with ‘one-click security’ capabilities, and helps us grow our business into new markets and industries that value secure experiences.”