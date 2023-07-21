Samsung, WB Pics 8K movie trailer partnership

Samsung Electronics is partnering with Warner Bros Pictures to bring highly-anticipated movie trailers to Neo QLED 8K screens in more than 65,000 retail stores around the world.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward for 8K content, showcasing the Neo QLED 8K’s capabilities and getting people excited about seeing films in cinematic quality,” declared Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Collaborating with Warner Bros allows Samsung to show how ultra-premium TV technology can take their favourite films to a whole new level.”

To understand the demand for 8K content better , Samsung and Warner Bros trialled their partnership by showcasing the Creed III trailer across more than 450 retail stores in the United States and Europe earlier in 2023. This garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from audiences worldwide. Since then, Samsung and Warner Bros have worked together to expand the programme. Now, shoppers globally will be able to see Samsung Neo QLED 8K in action with an appealing line-up of high-profile content, including trailers for upcoming films such as Barbie, Blue Beetle, Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This collaboration with Warner Bros Pictures represents Samsung’s ongoing efforts to deliver high quality entertainment.