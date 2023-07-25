VMO2 Q2: Accelerated network rollout

UK multiplay operator Virgin Media O2 has released its Q2 results which show that its fixed network rollout accelerated with 175,500 additional homes serviceable. Its 5G services are now available in over 2,800 towns and cities.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said: “As we navigate a tough economic climate, we have a clear long-term strategy and continue to deliver for customers. “Amidst higher costs, rising usage and continued investment, we executed necessary price increases in line with our expectations with the impact starting to flow through to our Q2 revenue and EBITDA growth. Demand for our award-winning connectivity remains, and our significant network investments and service improvements ensure we can meet all customer needs today while preparing for the decades ahead. For the remainder of the year we are focused on building commercial momentum, realising the synergies of the Joint Venture and future proofing our networks.”

The fixed customer base ended the quarter at 5.8 million, representing a 24,700 net reduction in Q2, with an increase in disconnections as a result of the implementation of price rises over April and May. Broadband performance was more resilient with a 15,300 net reduction in Q2, while the average download speed across the company’s broadband base increased 34 per cent year-on-year to 332Mbps at the end of Q2, approximately 5x higher than the national average. In May 2023, the company boosted upload speeds for customers on M500 and Gig1 broadband packages, following a download and upload speed upgrade to its M100 and M200 packages in 2022.

Deployment of full fibre across the existing Virgin Media O2 network continued to increase in Q2, and the company remains on track to upgrade its entire fixed network in 2028. Virgin Media O2’s combined FTTP footprint reached 3 million homes at the end of Q2, and is set to extend towards 4 million by the end of 2023.

In Mobile, 5G connectivity expanded to more than 2,800 towns and cities, remaining on track to deliver 5G services to 50 per cent of the UK population in 2023. Support for rural communities also continued, as Virgin Media O2 reached its 50th rural site as part of its commitment to the £1 billion Shared Rural Network programme.