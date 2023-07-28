TF1 suffers ad decline

TF1 Group consolidated revenue for H1 2023 was €1.038 billion down €106.6 million compared to H1 2022. Group advertising revenue was €746.4 million down by €48.3 million (-6.1%) in H1, with a -5.4% change in Q2 2023.

Revenue from Newen (programme distribution) totalled €133.7 million, down €24.7 million year-on-year.

Current operating profit amounted to €152.3 million in the first half of 2023, i.e. -€39.8 million. Operating profit totalled €131.1 million and included -€19,2 million of non-recurring items linked with the optimisation of the Group’s real estate and the strengthening of the existing Employment and Professional Development Management system to support the Group’s digital acceleration ambition.

Net profit attributable to the Group was €101.3 million, down €25.2 million year-on-year.