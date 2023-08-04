Hulu presents Only Murders in the Building escape room

On the heels of the Season 3 premiere of Only Murders in the Building (starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd), Hulu is luanching a themed escape room for fans in Los Angeles to play in-store at The Escape Game located within the Century City Mall from August 11th – 13th and Las Vegas located in The Escape Game Las Vegas in The Forum Shops from August 18th – 20th.

For those unable to make the in-person experience, there will be an online version available to play globally from August 14th – 18th. To participate in the virtual game, guests are invited to RSVP online at onlymurdersescapegame.com to put their sleuthing skills to the test.

In conjunction with The Escape Game, Hulu will transport guests into the world of Only Murders in the Building through a limited-time mystery experience. Fans will relive some of their favorite moments from the series, interact with familiar props, find Easter eggs for Season 3, and of course, solve mysteries. Featuring twists and turns at every corner, a hidden bookcase door, secret passageways, and more surprises along the way.

Within the game, guests will find themselves on the 10th floor of the Arconia, just outside of Oliver’s apartment, where they will be tasked to find a key prop that has suddenly gone missing from Oliver’s new show. As the show quickly approaches, it’s imperative that the prop is found to avoid a disastrous Broadway debut. Fans will dive deeper into the story as they try to figure out who stole the prop while being taken through Oliver’s apartment and secret passageways in the walls of the Arconia.

In the UK, Only Murders in the Building airs on Disney+.