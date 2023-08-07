Italy’s RAI to switch to DVB-T2 by Jan 2024

Italy’s public broadcaster RAI will have to switch to DVB-T2 for one of its national multiplexes by January 10th 2024, according to Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Senator Adolfo Urso.

He added that the other RAI multiplexes must switch to DVB-T2 according to a roadmap that will be launched by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

The news was welcomed by Aeranti-Corallo, the Italian federation, which represents about 600 local radio and TV stations across the country.

Aeranti-Corallo coordinator Marco Rossignoli expressed the satisfaction of the local TV sector for the imminent start of the transition process to second-generation DTT or DVB-T2.

He recalled that Aeranti-Corallo has been calling for this start for some time because, with the current, obsolete DVB-T technology, local TV broadcasters have limited transmission capacity to air channels with adequate technical quality and in HD.

Rossignoli expects that the start of the transition to DVB-T2 in January 2024 will accelerate the sale of TV sets and decoders suitable for receiving the new technology.

The latest Auditel report from April 2023 indicates that there are 6 million families in Italy without a DVB-T2 compatible TV set.