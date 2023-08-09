MultiChoice pulls DStv service in Malawi

South Africa based satellite TV provider, MultiChoice, will no longer accept new DStv subscriptions or reconnections in Malawi after it declared it will no longer provide the service in the country.

This move comes after MultiChoice Malawi revealed plans to raise DStv rates in the Southeastern African country. However, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) barred the DStv tariff adjustment following an interim injunction from the nation’s High Court at the end of July.

The injunction prevented Multichoice Malawi (MCM) from increasing the DStv tariffs. Following the high court’s second order, Multichoice has terminated its DStv service in Malawi. Customers who have already paid their new subscription for the DStv service will have their contract honoured until the current 30 day viewing cycle ends on or before September 10th.

In a statement, Multichoice Africa said: “MCM does not provide the DStv service to the general public and therefore lacks the authority to set or modify tariffs for this service, a point that has been repeatedly communicated to MACRA.” As a result, MultiChoice Malawi said the Court order handed down to Multichoice Malawi “is incapable of being implemented by them, but carries with it grave consequences for the directors and management of Multichoice Malawi, including imprisonment.”